U.S. appeals court upholds House subpoena seeking Trump's accounting records

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 19:49 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. appeals court on Friday backed a U.S. House of Representatives request for President Donald Trump's financial records, rejecting an appeal by the president to block his accounting firm from handing over any information.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 decision, affirmed a lower court decision that the House subpoena to Mazars LLP was valid.

COUNTRY : United States
