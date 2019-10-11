Court orders attachment of properties of retd official's kin

A court here on Friday ordered attachment of disproportionate assets worth Rs 37 lakh amassed by a former government officer and his family, which had been unearthed in 2012. The court passed the order under the Madhya Pradesh Special Court Act, 2011.

Special court Judge Prakash Chandra Arya ordered that the immovable and movable assets worth over Rs 36.92 lakh of the family members of Kailash Sangte (62) be attached. The Lokayukta Police had unearthed the wealth amassed by Sangte in 2012.

Special Public Prosecutor Mahendra Kumar Chaturvedi said the properties whose attachment have been ordered by the court, were bought in the name of Sangte's family members. Based on a complaint, the Lokayukta Police in January 2012 raided the premises of Sangte, who was then assistant revenue inspector of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC).

Sangte had joined the UMC in 1987 as a daily wager on compassionate grounds and went on to become assistant revenue inspector.

