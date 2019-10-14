International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU must consider Turkish arms embargo, call for end to Syria offensive -France

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 12:04 IST
EU must consider Turkish arms embargo, call for end to Syria offensive -France

Image Credit: Flickr

European Union foreign ministers must again condemn Turkey's offensive in Syria, call for an arms embargo on Ankara and request that the United States hold a meeting of the coalition against Islamic State, France's foreign minister said on Monday.

"This offensive is going to cause serious humanitarian devastation," Jean-Yves Le Drian said as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"France expects from this meeting ... a specific demand to end the offensive ... a firm position on arms exports to Turkey and ... that the United States holds a meeting of the international coalition (against Islamic State)," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019