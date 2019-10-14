Explore possibility of developing mobile app for visually impaired: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre to explore the possibility of developing a mobile app for visually impaired persons to empower them to live independently and in a dignified manner. The direction from a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar came in a PIL initiated by the court on the basis of a letter by senior advocate Dushyant Dave to stop illegal parking and commercial activities carried outside the Blind Relief Association on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

The letter had also sought building of a foot over-bridge across Mathura Road to enable the visually impaired persons to cross the road to the association's building. The association focuses on providing education and training to the visually challenged, enabling them to realise their potential and be self reliant.

The court appointed amicus curiae -- advocate M Sufian Siddiqui -- told the bench that he has filed a report in which he has suggested developing of an app which would help the visually impaired to undertake tasks like shopping, navigating roads, and other activities which a person with sight can easily perform. He said such apps have been successful in foreign countries and suggested that the government may explore the possibility and efficacy of replicating it here.

Taking note of the suggestion, the bench directed the central government to assign the work for developing the mobile app. It also directed the Delhi government to provide cooperate with the Centre in the exercise.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, told the bench that the foot over-bridge, as sought in the letter, has been completed. With the above observations and directions, the court disposed of the petition initiated on Dave's letter.

In his letter, Dave had highlighted the extraordinary problems and miseries faced by the visually challenged persons. He had said that it was difficult for physically challenged persons to access the bus stop on either side of the road due to the heavy and fast moving traffic.

His letter had also complained that the footpath was occupied by illegally parked vehicles in the area. It had said that due to ongoing construction at the hotel, the roads are blocked and barricaded. The counsel had sought direction to construct an overhead footbridge to enable the visitors to the institute to commute comfortably.

