Belarus briefly detains Russian woman under U.S. sanctions - reports

Reuters Minsk
Updated: 15-10-2019 18:29 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Belarus briefly detained a Russian national who is under U.S. sanctions for her alleged role in cyber attacks, the RIA and Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Anna Bogachyova was detained at the request of the United States, RIA said citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation earlier on Tuesday. She was later released, Interfax cited the Russian embassy as saying.

Bogachyova was one of several Russians sanctioned by the United States in March last year for malicious cyber activity. She briefly worked for the Internet Research Agency in 2014, which has been referred to as a Russian "troll factory", Washington says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Belarus
