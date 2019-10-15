International Development News
UK's Johnson and NATO's Stoltenberg: Turkish operation in Syria must end

Reuters London
Updated: 15-10-2019 20:57 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg agreed Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria needed to end, a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

"The Prime Minister and Secretary-General both expressed their deep concern at the situation in northern Syria," the spokeswoman said in a statement after the pair met in London on Tuesday.

"Both leaders stressed the value of Turkey as a NATO ally and recognized the role they have played in supporting refugees from the Syrian conflict," she added. "But they were clear that the current Turkish operation needed to end."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
