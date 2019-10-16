U.S. prosecutors accuse Turkey's Halkbank of scheme to evade Iran sanctions

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged Turkey's Halkbank with taking part in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The charges against the majority state-owned bank mirror those against one of its former executives, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who was found guilty and sentenced to prison after a trial in Manhattan federal court last year. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Also Read: UPDATE 3-Judge says Trump must hand over tax returns to NY prosecutors

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)