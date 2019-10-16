International Development News
U.S. prosecutors accuse Turkey's Halkbank of scheme to evade Iran sanctions

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-10-2019 02:35 IST
U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged Turkey's Halkbank with taking part in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The charges against the majority state-owned bank mirror those against one of its former executives, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who was found guilty and sentenced to prison after a trial in Manhattan federal court last year. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

COUNTRY : United States
