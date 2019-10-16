Irish PM says still outstanding Brexit issues, may need more time

There are still issues to be resolved in Brexit negotiations, particularly on the issue of consent for Northern Ireland as well as some on customs, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday after speaking to his British counterpart. "There is a pathway to a possible deal but there are many issues that still need to be fully resolved, particularly around the consent mechanism and also some issues around customs and VAT," Varadkar said in a speech.

"I spoke to the (British) Prime Minister by phone this morning and I have also been in contact with the European Commission and I do think we are making progress but there are issues yet to be resolved and hopefully that can be done today." "But if it's not, there is still more time. October 31 is still a few weeks away and there is the possibility of an additional summit before that if we need one... Although time is running short, I am confident that these (Ireland's) objectives can be met."

