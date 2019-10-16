No interim relief for cop accused of raping Uzbek woman

A court here on Wednesday refused to provide interim protection from arrest to a police officer who is accused of raping a 35-year-old Uzbekistan national for eight years. Police inspector Bhanudas alias Anil Jadhav, who has been suspended, has filed an anticipatory or pre-arrest bail application before sessions Judge K S Hore.

The woman also filed an intervention application through her lawyer Nitin Satpute, seeking that she be heard before the bail application was decided. In her intervention plea, she has opposed grant of bail for him. The court allowed her to intervene, and adjourned the hearing to Thursday, while refusing to grant interim protection from arrest to Jadhav.

According to the woman, he raped her for the first time at Chembur police station by spiking her drink when she approached him with help for extension of her visa in 2008. Jadhav also prepared fake documents such as voter ID card, Aadhaar card, and railway pass to enable her to stay in the country, she alleged.

Later, he threatened her that she could go to jail if this forgery came to light, and had a physical relationship with her without her consent, the intervention plea said. During this period, the woman aborted pregnancy twice, but when she became pregnant third time, Jadhav agreed to marry her, she said.

However, he married her "without divorcing" his first wife, she alleged. Jadhav, in his bail plea, has termed her allegations as false.

