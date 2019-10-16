International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Taylor to testify in impeachment probe -NBC

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-10-2019 23:37 IST
Acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Taylor to testify in impeachment probe -NBC

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor is traveling to the United States in order to testify next week in the U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Taylor's text messages with the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland have surfaced as a central thread in House Democrats' probe into allegations that Trump improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019