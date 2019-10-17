Irish PM welcomes Brexit deal as unique solution for N.Ireland

Ireland's prime minister on Thursday welcomed the Brexit deal struck by Britain and the European Union as a "unique solution" for Northern Ireland that respected the British-run region's unique history and geography.

"Its good for Ireland and NI (Northern Ireland). No hard border. All-island and East-West economies can continue to thrive. Protects Single Market & our place in it," Leo Varadkar said on Twitter.

