Irish PM welcomes Brexit deal as unique solution for N.Ireland

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 17-10-2019 17:55 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ireland's prime minister on Thursday welcomed the Brexit deal struck by Britain and the European Union as a "unique solution" for Northern Ireland that respected the British-run region's unique history and geography.

"Its good for Ireland and NI (Northern Ireland). No hard border. All-island and East-West economies can continue to thrive. Protects Single Market & our place in it," Leo Varadkar said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ireland
