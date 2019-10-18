International Development News
Scottish court rejects bid to declare Johnson's Brexit deal unlawful

Reuters Edinburgh
Updated: 18-10-2019 22:37 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A Scottish Court rejected on Friday a case that argued that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was unlawful as it contravenes tax legislation.

"We will review this decision carefully but my instinct is that we are unlikely to proceed to a full hearing ..," said lawyer Jolyon Maugham who brought the case.

