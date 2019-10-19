International Development News
Spanish minister warns protesters face up to six years in prison

Reuters Barcelona
Updated: 19-10-2019 00:54 IST
Spain's acting interior minister said on Friday violent protesters in Catalonia could face up to six years in prison under Spanish law.

The northeastern region has been hit by five days of unrest after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders earlier this week to lengthy sentences over their failed independence bid in 2017.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters there were clashes taking place around Barcelona's police headquarters late Friday involving around 400 people in "organised groups" who faced "up to six years in prison under Spain's penal code".

COUNTRY : Spain
