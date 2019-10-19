DCW seeks more time for finding accommodation for Unnao rape survivor's family in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought more time from a city court in finalizing accommodation for the Unnao rape survivor's family as it is facing problems regarding residential arrangements for the security personnel accompanying them. The woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017, and her family members were provided CRPF security by the Supreme Court after she was severely injured in a road accident on July 28 in which her two aunts died and her lawyer was injured.

The submission came before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during in-camera proceedings wherein the DCW sought more time for finalizing the accommodation for the rape survivor's family and the security personnel, a lawyer privy to the matter said. On October 10, the DCW told the court that it has identified a few residential houses for the family and the security personnel but sought seven days time to finalize the deal.

They are currently staying at the hostel of Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre, AIIMS in Delhi as per the court's orders. After the counsel for the rape survivor told the court that landlords were unwilling to give their premises on rent for a short duration and due to the background of the case, the court had asked the DCW chairperson to nominate a team of two counsellors to assist the rape survivor's family and security personnel in finding accommodation.

It had said the team would assist them in locating and providing a suitable place in Delhi at a reasonable rate on rent or in any government accommodation for at least 11 months, the lawyer said. The rape survivor's family had earlier told the court that they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending threat in Uttar Pradesh, their native state.

The woman was brought to AIIMS after the road accident, following the Supreme Court's orders. The apex court had framed charges against Sengar for allegedly kidnapping and raping the woman in Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor.

The rape survivor's father was arrested on April 3, 2018 in a case by police under the Arms Act. He died in judicial custody six days later.

