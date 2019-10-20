International Development News
Turkey says nothing will come of Halkbank case if law in U.S. works

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 20-10-2019 14:06 IST
Flag of Turkey (T), flag of USA (D) (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Nothing will come of a case against Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank "if the law in the United States works", Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday, adding that the case was politically motivated.

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged Halkbank with taking part in a multi-billion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Halkbank said the U.S. charges against it amounted to an escalation of Washington's sanctions on Ankara over its military incursion in Syria, while President Tayyip Erdogan called them an "unlawful, ugly" step.

COUNTRY : Turkey
