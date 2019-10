Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkon has stripped his royal consort of her titles and military ranks, a palace statement said on late Monday.

Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, 34, had breached a code of conduct for courtiers and was disloyal to the king, the statement said.

The announcement came just months after she was appointed the Royal Noble Consort by the king in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)