International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

British police call truck deaths an "absolute tragedy"

Reuters
Updated: 23-10-2019 16:18 IST
British police call truck deaths an "absolute tragedy"

British police said the deaths of 39 people inside a truck was "an absolute tragedy" as they try to identify the victims and discover how the vehicle entered Ireland before coming to Britain.

"Emergency services attended but sadly all 39 people inside the container had died," Essex Police Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills told reporters. "This is an absolute tragedy."

Also Read: Paris police attacker had colleague details on USB key: report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : British vehicle victims Ireland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019