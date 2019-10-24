International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Japan, S.Korea leaders say ties should not be left in difficult state - S.Korea

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 24-10-2019 09:33 IST
Japan, S.Korea leaders say ties should not be left in difficult state - S.Korea

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon shared the view that the neighbors' relations should not be left in their current difficult state, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Lee met Abe on a visit to Japan for the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.

The two men also agreed on the importance of cooperating on the North Korean issue with common ally the United States, the South's vice minister of foreign affairs, Cho Sei-young, told a televised briefing. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in a message passed on by Lee, also urged attempts to resolve the issues complicating ties, the Yonhap news agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Japan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019