UK police investigating truck deaths can hold driver for another 24 hours

British police said on Thursday they had been given permission to hold the driver of a truck in which the bodies of 39 Chinese nationals were discovered for another 24 hours.

The 25-year-old driver from Northern Ireland was arrested after the bodies of the 31 men and eight women were found in the container of the truck in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

