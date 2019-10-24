Hearing on Badal Chowdhury's bail plea postponed

The Tripura High Court on Thursday postponed till October 30 the hearing on the bail plea of CPI(M) central committee member Badal Chowdhury, who was arrested in a Rs-630 crore scam case. A group of lawyers, headed by senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman, moved the bail petition stating that Chowdhury, a former PWD minister, was ailing and the allegations against him had no valid ground.

Chowdhury, who was absconding, was arrested on Monday. Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmik informed the court that the arrested leader was undergoing treatment and his condition was improving. He would be taken into police custody for interrogation after doctors declared him fit.

After hearing both sides, Justice Arindam Lodh sought the case diary from the police and postponed the hearing till October 30.

