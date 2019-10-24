Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA
Russian military police have patrolled along a new route on Syria-Turkey border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Russian defence ministry.
The route stretched 60 km (37 miles) along the border, it said.
