International Development News
Development News Edition

Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 20:21 IST
Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA

Russian military police have patrolled along a new route on Syria-Turkey border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Russian defence ministry.

The route stretched 60 km (37 miles) along the border, it said.

Also Read: India is looking at additional Confidence Building Measures for peace along border: sources on Modi-Xi meeting

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Pence takes aim at China on Hong Kong in major policy speech

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of curtailing rights and liberties in Hong Kong in a wide-ranging critique of Beijings behavior but also insisted that the United States does not seek confrontation or to de-couple from it...

EXPERT VIEWS-Rising populism seen threatening LGBT+ rights in Europe

Rising populism and nationalism pose the greatest threats to LGBT rights in Europe, activists said on Thursday as they gathered in Prague for a major annual conference.Campaigners attending the annual conference of LGBT rights organization ...

Ajit Pawar wins by highest margin; Sena's Lande by lowest gap

Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday won from the Baramati assembly constituency by defeating his nearest rival by over 1.65 lakh votes - the highest victory margin recorded by a candidate in this e...

UK government to take first step to asking for early election - Sky

Britains government will take the first step towards calling an early national election, Sky News said on Thursday, reporting that ministers would submit a motion to parliament which would be discussed early next week.Prime Minister Boris J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019