Raj HC lists Bikaner land deal case for final hearing on Nov 4

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday listed a case related to the controversial Bikaner land deal, in which a company linked to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra is under scanner, for final hearing on November 4. The arguments were scheduled to take place on Thursday but the court did not take up the matter due to paucity of time.

Before this, Additional Solicitor General Raj Deep Rastogi insisted on arguments stating that during the last hearing too, he was not given the opportunity to argue the case as the court took up the matter for hearing before the scheduled time. He said the case should be taken up for arguments on merit basis but Justice Manoj Kumar Garg declined citing listing of a large number of other cases.

"We told the court that the hearing has been adjourned 16 times and today was the 17th adjournment. Now the court has listed the matter for final hearing on November 4," said Rastogi. The case relates to purchase of 275 bighas of land by Skylight Hospitality Private Limited in Kolayat region.

