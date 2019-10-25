Brazil top court could end jailing of convicts after first appeal

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber voted on Thursday to end mandatory imprisonment for convicts after they lose their first appeal, a swing vote that will likely lead to the overturning of the current practice.

Ending the three-year rule could lead to the freeing of dozens of people convicted in Brazil's biggest corruption investigation pending the exhaustion of all their appeal options, including former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who was jailed last year for taking bribes.

Also Read: Brazil Supreme Court ruling could free corruption convicts, including Lula

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)