Brazil top court could end jailing of convicts after first appeal
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber voted on Thursday to end mandatory imprisonment for convicts after they lose their first appeal, a swing vote that will likely lead to the overturning of the current practice.
Ending the three-year rule could lead to the freeing of dozens of people convicted in Brazil's biggest corruption investigation pending the exhaustion of all their appeal options, including former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who was jailed last year for taking bribes.
