Berlin: German and Russian foreign ministers discussed Syria
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the situation in northeastern Syria on Thursday, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The spokesman did not give any further details about their discussion.
Around 300 more Russian military police have arrived in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday, under an accord between Ankara and Moscow which halted Turkey's military incursion into northeast Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UN chief strongly condemns Germany synagogue attack on Day of Atonement
Makeshift Germany held at home by Messi-less Argentina
German gunman published 'manifesto' before anti-Semitic attack: SITE
Jews demand action from Germany after deadly anti-Semitic attack
UPDATE 2-German export slump amplifies recession alarm as trade conflicts bite