Sarvjeet Singh vs Jasleen Kaur: Uproar on social media after Singh acquitted

The case started in 2015 when Jasleen Kaur accused Sarvjeet Singh of harassing her at a traffic signal in Tilak Nagar.

After years of rigorous legal battle, the Singh family won the battle when the court acquitted Sarvjeet Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Friday acquitted Sarvjeet Singh, observing that the "testimony of the complainant is not trustworthy and casts serious doubt on the case of the prosecution" and the ruling has created an uproar on social media. The case started in 2015 when a girl named Jasleen Kaur accused Sarvjeet Singh of harassing her at a traffic signal at the intersection of Aggarwal Chowk in Tilak Nagar.

In 2015, Jasleen Kaur posted a photo of Singh on her Facebook account and accused him of passing obscene comments at her and threatening her as she clicked his photo. The case got a lot of media attention and Delhi police had registered the case and filed a charge-sheet against Singh under section 354A (Sexual harassment), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

After years of rigorous legal battle, the Singh family won the battle when the court acquitted Sarvjeet Singh and observed, "In the present case, the complainant has made material improvements in her statements. The testimony of the complainant is not trustworthy and casts serious doubt on the case of the prosecution. Moreover, the place of incident was a public road and expected to be crowded at the time of the incident and no public witness was examined in the present case."

"This non-examination of the eyewitnesses who could have supported the case of the prosecution casts serious doubt on the case of the prosecution in the present circumstances when the version of the complainant is doubtful," it added.

The ruling by Tiz Hazari court has sparked outrage on social media with many people raising questions over laws made to protect women being misused and what is being termed as "Toxic Feminism."

Also Read: Amity Noida parking dispute case: Accumulating facts amid widespread calls for justice

Metropolitan Magistrate Sonam Gupta after concluding the trial observed that prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts and acquitted the youth from all charges.

