Amity Noida parking dispute case: Accumulating facts amid widespread calls for justice

A minor parking dispute on 28th August near the Noida campus of Amity University led to a huge brawl which left 2 students reportedly hospitalized. The incident has now started a widespread movement as thousands of people seek justice for Harsh and Madhav, the students who were allegedly beaten up by more than 25 people.

Public outrage started after a video in which Harsh's friend Divaker is narrating the incidents went viral along with pictures of the injured. The video claims that Harsh and his friend got into an argument with a group of girls near Amity University Noida over a minor parking dispute and one of the girls later called their 20-25 friends leading to the brawl.

Request you to please watch the whole video. The girl has allegedly made a false charge of molestation .... on such a petty issue... parking dispute.Madhav is in ICU due to severe bleeding. Let's pray for his speedy recovery.....#justiceforharsh #justiceformadhav pic.twitter.com/7cy8QfTl8j — Barkha Trehan (@trehan_barkha) September 3, 2019

According to reports by Times of India and Hindustan Times, an FIR has already been registered against several persons in the case. Narrating the incident to Hindustan Times, Harsh has said, "It was around 2.30pm. I was in my i20 car and was looking to park it while a girl in her Ford Endeavour came that way. She parked her SUV in the middle of the road and when I asked her to move, she started arguing with me. I parked my vehicle elsewhere and then when I confronted her again, she started abusing and threatening me after which the argument escalated."

The video that is going viral claims that the girl also tried to play the victim card and has filed an FIR against Harsh and Madhav for molesting her. This, along with several other claims made in the video, could not be immediately verified.

The video also names 4 main accused, 3 people with similar first names have been booked by police, according to the Times of India report.

Savita Mehta, vice-president (communications), Amity group, had told Times of India in a report last updated on 29th August that no student made a complaint regarding the incident to the university, however, a proctorial inquiry had been set up to investigate the incident.

Hashtags like "Justice for Harsh" and "Justice for Madhav" are now trending on Twitter with over 10,000 tweets about the case that started with a minor parking dispute in Amity University Noida. The video is also going viral over other social media platforms like Instagram and Whatsapp. Thousands of people are calling for justice and questioning the "misuse of feminism".