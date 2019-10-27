International Development News
Mexico asks Interpol to help find former oil union boss-source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 02:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 02:21 IST
Mexican prosecutors have requested help from Interpol to locate the former head of Mexico's oil workers union, Carlos Romero Deschamps, just days after he resigned amid allegations of wrongdoing, a government official said on Saturday. "The attorney general's office has asked for Interpol to intervene," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Interpol has got this matter."

Earlier on Saturday, Mexican news network Milenio reported that the 76-year-old Romero Deschamps had left the country. The government official could not confirm this, saying only: "It may be that he's here, but he can't be located."

Interpol could not immediately be reached for comment. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier this month that Romero Deschamps was under investigation and could face prosecution over two complaints filed against him.

Romero Deschamps, who has denied any wrongdoing, faces investigation on suspicion of conducting financial operations with funds of illicit origin, according to finance ministry investigators. He stepped down as head of the union last week.

Earlier this year, sources said the attorney general's office suspected Romero Deschamps and several relatives of illicit enrichment and money laundering. {nL2N24P027] Past media reports of the lavish lifestyle enjoyed by Romero Deschamps and his family, which included trips on private jets and the purchase of a yacht and luxury sports cars, despite his modest official salary, have stoked accusations of corruption.

