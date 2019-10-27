International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong riot police gather ahead of harbour-front protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 12:22 IST
Hong Kong riot police gather ahead of harbour-front protest
Hong Kong protests (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of Hong Kong police in full riot gear gathered ahead of an unauthorized pro-democracy protest on Sunday in the harbor-front tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui, fuelling expectations they were ready to stop the rally before it had even started.

Police detained a couple of people as hundreds gathered in the autumn sunshine, some yelling profanities at the police, under the rallying cry of "fight police brutality and stand with Muslims, citizens and journalists". More than 1,000 Hong Kong medical workers and other protesters gathered for an authorized rally in the Chinese-ruled city's financial centre on Saturday, angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent unrest.

A police water cannon fired bursts of blue-dyed water at a small group of people outside a mosque during protests in Tsim Sha Tsui last Sunday, drawing criticism from some in the Muslim community. Billy, 26, a salesman, who did not want to give his full name, said he turned out on Sunday because he was angry at the spraying of the mosque.

"Hong Kong people, regardless of our religion...we come here to say no to our totalitarian government," he told Reuters, adding he wanted to protest peacefully. "I have a little bit of fear ... because our police sometimes they are uncontrollable and they threaten the safety of our people." Pro-democracy activists have attacked police with petrol bombs and rocks and slashed one officer in the neck with a knife. Police have responded with tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and occasional live rounds, wounding several protesters and a few journalists.

Police deny accusations of brutality, saying they have shown restraint in life-threatening situations. There has been a week-long lull in clashes. Protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

China denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of inciting the unrest.

Also Read: Hong Kong police make arrests as small flashmob protests erupt

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

E-cigarette traders write to CMs seeking help against ban

An association of e-cigarette traders, in the wake of the recent nationwide ban on electronic nicotine delivery systems ENDS by the Centre, has sought the intervention of state governments into the matter. The Trade Representatives of Elect...

Will treat Varun like a newcomer on Arun Khetrpal biopic: Sriram Raghavan

Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful actors of the current generation, but filmmaker Sriram Raghavan says he would make sure to treat the star like a newcomer on their upcoming biopic on the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Kh...

One Direction won't reunite for at least two years: Liam Payne

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has said that the popular boy band will not reunite for at least two years. The group, featuring Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, went on a hiatus in January 2016 to focus on their...

Want to make films that stay with people, not concerned about expectations: Ari Aster

American filmmaker Ari Aster is one of the most original voices in horror cinema but the director says people who love the genre arent fond of his movies as they dont find his works scary enough. Director of films like Hereditary and the cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019