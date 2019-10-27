International Development News
Development News Edition

‘Many’ dead as Myanmar military sinks boats carrying kidnapped troops: Arakan Army

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 17:07 IST
‘Many’ dead as Myanmar military sinks boats carrying kidnapped troops: Arakan Army
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Myanmar's army sunk several boats carrying dozens of soldiers and police officers taken hostage by rebels in the restive western Rakhine state, the Arakan Army said on Sunday, adding that many had died.

The ethnic armed group abducted more than 50 people, most of them members of the security forces, a day earlier in the latest escalation of violence in the region where it has been fighting government troops for months. The AA, which is demanding greater autonomy for Rakhine state, said troops opened fire on three vessels where the group was being held in Rathedaung township, sinking two and damaging one.

"Many were killed as there was no cover from incoming fire," it said in a statement. Two military spokesmen did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Rakhine state since clashes began in December, plunging the region, where more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in 2017, into fresh chaos. The abduction on Saturday was the second carried out in recent weeks by the AA, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist local majority.

Earlier this month, suspected rebels disguised as sports players boarded a bus in the state and took dozens of firefighters and civilians hostage.

Also Read: Pakistan must end support to terror groups: US Senator

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign tour operators exploring avenues of Kerala tourism

To tap the tourism potential of Kerala, 45 foreign tour operators from 30 countries are on a tour of the state for 12 days. The trip was part of the Bekal-Kovalam international ambassadors tour which began here on October 25 and the operato...

TDP MLA quits party, post

TDP MLA quits party, post Amaravati, Oct 27 PTI Opposition TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, one of the partys 23 legislators, on Sunday quit the Telegu Desam and also his post, saying he was doing so to safeguard the cadre. He stated ...

AC mechanic held for stealing customers' mobile phones

A 21-year-old air-conditioner AC mechanic has been arrested for allegedly stealing expensive mobile phones of his customers, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Sohel Sarfaraz Sheikh, police said.Sheikh is a habitual offend...

Banks in Lebanon to stay shut on Monday - statement

Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Monday awaiting a return to stability in light of continuing protests across the country, the banking association said in a statement.Banks have shut their doors for eight working days as protests dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019