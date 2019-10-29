International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Medics treating German minister Altmaier after he falls from stage

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Medics treating German minister Altmaier after he falls from stage
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Medics were in attendance after German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, fell on stairs leading from the stage at a conference in Dortmund on Tuesday, the ministry said.

Television footage showed Altmaier, aged 61, stepping down from the podium at the end of his speech. The feed then cut to the audience applauding, before they gasped and their hands went to their mouths at the sight of his fall. "Economy Minister Altmaier tripped on the stairs and fell when he was leaving the stage at the digital summit today," the ministry said in a statement, adding he was undergoing medical treatment and a planned news conference had been canceled.

No further details were immediately available. A Reuters witness said press had been cleared from the auditorium at the conference on Germany's digital strategy and that medics were treating him.

Footage showed a screen being put up at the front of the auditorium, seemingly to guard Altmaier's privacy as conference attendees and organizers milled around uncertainly. A convinced pro-European, Altmaier has been a strong advocate of Franco-German initiatives to help Europe's traditional heavy industries respond to the challenge from digital upstarts from China and the U.S.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Militants attack Army patrol party: Officials

Militants attacked an army patrolling party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, but there were no reports of any casualty, police said. Militants fired upon a patrolling party of Army at Drubgam in South Kashmirs Pulwama di...

Ashok Bajpai Appointed as New Chairman at Continental Hospitals in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Singapore Business Wire IndiaGleneagles Development Pte Ltd GDPL, a subsidiary of IHH Healthcare IHH, has appointed Mr Ashok Bajpai as the new Chairman of Continental Hospitals in India, ...

UK Member of EU Parliament claims India withdrew invitation to visit Kashmir

A senior UK politician claimed on Tuesday that the Indian government withdrew with little explanation its invitation to him to be part of an EU delegation currently on a visit to Kashmir after he demanded to speak with local people without ...

Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at Pulwama school

In yet another terror incident, armed terrorists on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama. At around 315 pm, unknown terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019