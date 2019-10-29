International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistani traders strike over steps to boost taxes as urged by IMF

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:21 IST
Pakistani traders strike over steps to boost taxes as urged by IMF

Markets and many businesses closed across Pakistan on Tuesday for a strike to protest against government measures aimed at meeting IMF demands to boost tax revenues to bolster depleted public finances.

The International Monetary Fund approved a $6 billion loan package for Pakistan in July but warned that it would require ambitious fiscal measures and a sustained commitment to mobilize tax revenue to ensure funds for development while reducing debt. The two-day strike is the second since July called by business groups after negotiations with the government on efforts to enforce the paying of sales tax and catching tax dodgers.

"This taxation system ... will bring death," Atiq Mir, president of the All Karachi Traders Alliance, which represents markets in Pakistan's biggest city, told Reuters. All major wholesale markets in the commercial hub were closed along with most shopping centers.

Traders holding banners and chanting slogans against the government-held protests in cities across the country. The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has made getting the economy back on track its main priority.

The fiscal deficit has ballooned to about 7 percent of gross domestic product and a balance of payments crisis is looming. Pakistan has long suffered from a weak tax base, with only about 1 percent of its 208 million population filing income tax returns and major industrial sectors dominated by powerful lobbies paying little or no tax.

The agricultural sector, for example, dominated by politically powerful landowners, makes up about 20% of the economy but accounts for only 0.22% of direct taxes, according to the World Bank. The general secretary of the All Pakistan Association of Traders, based in the eastern city of Lahore, said the government risked enraging voters.

"This government has increased inflation, it has raised discount rates ... it has made the life of the common man miserable because of its economic policies," Naeem Mir said. Among new measures angering traders is a rule requiring anyone buying items worth 50,000 rupees ($315) or more to produce identity papers, a measure aimed at helping authorities track tax evaders.

Naeem Mir said traders had called for the amount to be raised to 100,000 rupees but the government has not responded. "Why won't they listen to us? We'll protest, protest and protest," he said.

"The future of the trading community and their children is at stake."

Also Read: Sudan government and rebels meet for peace talks in Juba

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German Bund yield edges down from 3-month highs

Germanys benchmark 10-year bond yield edged off three-month highs on Tuesday as investors waited for a fresh steer before pushing borrowing costs any higher. Government bond yields across the single currency bloc rose sharply on Monday afte...

World unprepared for impact of climate change on mountain water supplies - experts

The world faces increased flooding, droughts and possible conflicts due to the effects of climate change on freshwater supplies drawn from mountains but is woefully unprepared to tackle these risks, experts said. Mountain-sourced water supp...

Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report

Jakarta, Oct 29 AP The low-cost Indonesian carrier whose Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed a year ago, killing 189 people, has vowed to follow recommendations from a probe into the disaster. Indonesian transport officials released a report on th...

Mass prayer at sea on first anniversary of Indonesia jet crash

Jakarta, Oct 29 AFP Grieving relatives tossed flowers into the sea Tuesday where an Indonesian Lion Air jet crashed a year ago, killing all 189 on board, after a final accident report pointed to plane design flaws as a key factor in the dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019