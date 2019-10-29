Ukraine military says troop disengagement has started in rebel east
Ukraine's military confirmed on Tuesday that disengagement of government and Russian-backed rebels started today at 12.00 local time (10.00 GMT) in Zolote, a town in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.
"This became possible by maintaining the ceasefire during the last week," Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation said on Facebook.
Also Read: Kremlin says Turkey's military operation in Syria must be proportionate
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- military
- Ukraine
- government
- Russian
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-France says securing military in Syria as U.S. begins withdrawal
Gundogan, Can remove Turkey military salute photo 'likes'
Kremlin says Turkey's military operation in Syria must be proportionate
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Turkey's military operation in Syria must be proportionate
UPDATE 1-Kremlin envoy calls Turkish military operation in Syria 'unacceptable'