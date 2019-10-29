Ukraine military says troop disengagement has started in rebel east

Ukraine's military confirmed on Tuesday that disengagement of government and Russian-backed rebels started today at 12.00 local time (10.00 GMT) in Zolote, a town in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.

"This became possible by maintaining the ceasefire during the last week," Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation said on Facebook.

