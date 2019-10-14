Kremlin says Turkey's military operation in Syria must be proportionate

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Russia wanted Turkey to ensure its military incursion into northern Syria was proportionate with the situation.

Ushakov, speaking in Riyadh during an official visit to Saudi Arabia by President Vladimir Putin, was commenting on Turkey's military operation which it launched last week.

Ushakov said the main thing for Moscow was that Turkey's actions not harm efforts to find a political solution to Syria's eight-year-old war.

Also Read: Turkey commences construction of naval warship for Pakistan: report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)