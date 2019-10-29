International Development News
Development News Edition

CJI Gogoi-headed bench to deliver verdicts in Ayodhya case, other key matters before Nov 17

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:08 IST
CJI Gogoi-headed bench to deliver verdicts in Ayodhya case, other key matters before Nov 17

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who retires on November 17, is expected to deliver verdicts in several key matters, including the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute and petitions seeking review of the Rafale judgement, in the next eight working days of the Supreme Court. Besides, the apex court bench headed by Justice Gogoi will pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking criminal contempt proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi will also pronounce its judgement on the pleas seeking review of the top court's judgement allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Another five-judge constitution bench, headed by the CJI, had reserved its verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute after a marathon hearing of 40 days.

At present, the apex court is on Diwali break and will re-open on November 4. Thereafter, the court would observe holidays on November 11 and 12, leaving only eight working days before Justice Gogoi demits office as the CJI on November 17.

On April 4, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi had reserved its verdict on three appeals filed in 2010 by the Secretary General of the Supreme Court and its Central Public Information officer against the Delhi High Court order that the CJI's office falls under the ambit of the Right to Information Act. In the land dispute case of Ayodhya, the top court had reserved its judgement on October 16.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. In the Rafale case, the top court would decide the pleas, including the one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking review of its December 14 last year judgement which gave a clean chit to the Centre's Rafale deal to procure 36 fighter jets from French firm Dassault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Boat carrying 114 Somali refugees arrives from Port of Aden

More than 4,800 Somali refugees have now returned home from Yemen since UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, commenced an Assisted Spontaneous Return ASR programme in 2017. In the latest departure, a boat carrying 114 Somali refugees left the Port...

Indian markets abuzz with speculation on personal income tax rate cut: Report

Following the surprise move to cut corporate taxes last month, speculation is high that a reduction in personal income taxes is on the cards next in India, a report by Singapores DBS Bank said on Tuesday. With the all-in corporate tax rate ...

Beirut protesters' camp attacked, tents set on fire - TV footage

Tents of anti-government protesters were on fire in a central Beirut square on Tuesday after their camp was attacked by men armed with sticks, TV footage showed. The attackers shouted slogan associated with the Hezbollah and Amal groups.Sec...

Zimbabwe’s central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins

Zimbabwes central bank will introduce a new currency in the next two weeks, which will circulate alongside the bond notes and coins, the latest step towards restoring a domestic currency, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.John Mangu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019