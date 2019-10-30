International Development News
Development News Edition

PIL in HC for uniform age of marriage: WCD Ministry wants Law Ministry on board

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:32 IST
PIL in HC for uniform age of marriage: WCD Ministry wants Law Ministry on board

The Women and Child Development Ministry told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that the Law Ministry be also taken on board to deal with the issue of fixing an uniform age of marriage. The submission came during the hearing of a PIL seeking uniform age of marriage for men and women.

The WCD Ministry told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that as the plea refers to various marriage laws, the Law Ministry's comments are also required. It also told the court that it was holding consultations with stakeholders on making amendments in the law prohibiting child marriage.

Central government standing counsel Monika Arora, appearing for the WCD Ministry, sought time from the court to take the Law Ministry's comments and thereafter, file a unified response in the matter. Taking note of the government's submissions, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on February 19.

The plea for same age of marriage for men and women has been filed by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who is also a lawyer. Upadhyay has contended that limit of 18 years for a woman to get married amounts to "blatant discrimination" when men in India are permitted to wed at the age of 21.

He has claimed that the difference in minimum age of marriage for men and women was based on patriarchal stereotypes and has no scientific backing. The petition further claims that the difference in marriage age violates the principles of gender equality, gender justice and dignity of women.

"The petition challenges a blatant, ongoing form of discrimination against women. That is the discriminatory minimum age limit for marriage for men and women in India. "While men in India are permitted to get married only at the age of 21 years, women are allowed to get married when they are 18. This distinction is based on patriarchal stereotypes, has no scientific backing, perpetrates de jure and de facto inequality against women, and goes completely against global trends," it has contended.

The petition has further said that "it is a social reality" that married women are expected to perform a subordinate role vis-à-vis the husband and this "power imbalance" is deeply aggravated by the age difference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook on Wednesday agreed to pay a 500,000 pound 644,0000 fine for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Britains information regulator said.The Information Commissioners Of...

Research findings need to be translated for better reach:Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said research findings in English should be translated into various Indian languages to increase their reach, and the government should work towards it. Naidu was speaking at an international symp...

Considering proposal to drop everything about Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the government is considering a proposal to remove Tipu Sultans name from school textbooks. About Tipu Jayanti, we are going to drop everything. We are also thinking to drop everything in...

UPDATE 1-Norway wealth fund boosted by U.S. investment in Q3

Norways 1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, made a 1.6 return on investment in the third quarter, earning 236 billion Norwegian crowns 25.55 billion, it said on Wednesday.Equity and fixed income investments had another q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019