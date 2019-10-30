International Development News
UPDATE 2-Bolivia election monitor to begin "binding" audit on contested result

The Organization of American States (OAS) will begin a "binding" audit of Bolivia's fiercely contested presidential vote, which sparked nationwide protests and allegations of fraud after handing socialist leader Evo Morales a first-round win. The OAS will start the audit on Thursday and all parties will be obliged to comply with the outcome, Bolivia's Foreign Minister Diego Pary told reporters in La Paz on Wednesday.

The Oct. 20 election handed Morales an outright win, giving him just above the 10-point lead needed to avoid a risky sound round run-off against main rival Carlos Mesa. The initial count, however, was disrupted, sparking an angry reaction from opposition supporters, allegations the count was being fixed and concern from the OAS and a spate of foreign governments including the United States and Brazil.

Morales, who swept to power in 2006 as the country's first indigenous leader, has overseen almost 14 years of relative stability and reliable economic growth in one of the region's poorest nations. However the former union leader for coca farmer has faced a rising tide of dissatisfaction, even among the indigenous groups he has most visibly supported, with widespread anger about him seeking a contentious fourth term despite term limits.

Allegations of cronyism and lavish projects - including a $34 million, 28-floor presidential palace in La Paz - have created a sense of unease about him losing touch with the working people. Pary said Bolivia had invited observers to the process from Spain, Mexico and Paraguay. He did not say how long the audit report would take.

Protests over the disputed election continued to convulse Bolivia on Tuesday as police fired tear gas in the capital and the sitting president and opposition candidate wrestled over an audit of the results. Mesa said he believed the OAS audit would demonstrate that the election was fraudulent "in a clear and unequivocal way". He also said he wanted assurance from the government that the result of any recount would be binding.

The former president told Reuters in an interview on Monday strikers would not accept negotiations to end protests.

