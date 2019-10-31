Rocket falls in Baghdad's Green Zone, killing one -military
A rocket fell inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone and killed one member of Iraq's security forces on Wednesday, the military said in a brief statement. It did not elaborate.
A rocket had been seen flying towards the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, and a blast was heard coming from its direction, Reuters witnesses said.
