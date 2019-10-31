International Development News
Rocket falls in Baghdad's Green Zone, killing one -military

  Updated: 31-10-2019 01:31 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 01:29 IST
A rocket fell inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone and killed one member of Iraq's security forces on Wednesday, the military said in a brief statement. It did not elaborate.

A rocket had been seen flying towards the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, and a blast was heard coming from its direction, Reuters witnesses said.

