International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. expects Argentina to uphold commitment to IMF -Mnuchin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 04:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 04:24 IST
U.S. expects Argentina to uphold commitment to IMF -Mnuchin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States expects Argentina's incoming Peronist government to uphold the country's commitment to the terms of its $57 billion International Monetary Fund loan program, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Reuters in Saudi Arabia, Mnuchin did not rule out a renegotiation of the program, but said any such request for changes would have to be considered by the IMF as part of Argentina's economic plan. With the United States controlling 16.5 percent of the Fund's voting power, the Treasury chief controls an effective U.S. veto over major IMF decisions.

Public anger over fiscal austerity measures mandated by the IMF program was a key factor in Sunday's election of Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez, who ousted market-friendly President Mauricio Macri. Fernandez said repeatedly during his campaign that he would renegotiate the IMF program, and had suggested extending the maturity of the debt to reduce payments.

The country's financial markets were in limbo on Wednesday over the direction in which Fernandez will take Latin America's third-largest economy, which is saddled by around $100 billion in external debt and trying to avoid default. "They have a commitment to the IMF. Our expectation is that this government upholds that commitment and if they ask for changes, like any other country, the IMF will look at their request as part of what their economic plan is," Mnuchin said on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

"We want to see the people of Argentina, and the economy, succeed. Our interests are to support the people," Mnuchin added. Mnuchin signed off on an initial $50 billion Argentina program in June 2018, along with an expansion to $57 billion three months later. It is by far the largest bailout in the IMF's 75-year history, with about $43 billion already disbursed. (See Graphic on IMF loans and funding sources nL2N2710X6)

He said it was too soon for the United States to weigh in on any decision by the IMF as to how to proceed with Argentina. The IMF has said that is ready to work with Argentina to make the program viable and help put the country back on a path to economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Raiders' Incognito might fill in at center

Veteran guard Richie Incognito might be Oaklands starting center against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. Injuries to the Raiders offensive line have resulted in a need at center. Starter Rodney Hudson e...

UK's Conservatives hold 8-point lead over Labour in Daily Mail poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party holds around an 8-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a Survation poll conducted by Daily Mail.According to the poll, support for the Conservative Party stands a...

Quebec introduces 'values test' for immigrants

Economic migrants seeking to settle in Canadas mostly French-speaking Quebec will have to pass a controversial values test, the provincial government announced Wednesday. I think its important that we understand the values and the society w...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rashford stunner stops Chelsea in their tracks

Marcus Rashfords bolt from the blue stopped resurgent Chelsea in their tracks as his sensational free kick fired Manchester United into the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. With 73 minutes on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019