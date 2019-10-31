International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 7-Chicago teachers to stay on strike for 11th day, holding out for last demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 10:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 09:55 IST
UPDATE 7-Chicago teachers to stay on strike for 11th day, holding out for last demand
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Union leaders for Chicago's striking teachers on Wednesday approved a tentative labor deal negotiated with the school district but refused to return to work unless the mayor agreed to make up for instructional days and pay lost during the 10-day walkout. The Chicago Public Schools district, the third-largest in the United States, issued a separate statement saying the strike would continue, with classes for 300,000 students canceled again, for an 11th straight school day on Thursday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot immediately rejected the final demand of the 25,000-member Chicago Teachers Union (CTU), accusing its leaders of reneging on the agreement reached at the bargaining table earlier. "We've given them a historic deal by any measure," Lightfoot said in late-night remarks live-streamed on her Twitter page. "The fact that our children aren't back in school tomorrow is on them."

She added: "I'm not compensating for days they were out on strike." Terms of the proposed settlement were not disclosed. But some union leaders initially voiced enthusiasm for it.

"The CTU may have reached a monumental agreement," union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said earlier on Twitter, referring to the tentative deal. After huddling in private to review the tentative settlement for several hours, union leaders emerged to call on rank-and-file members to rally on Thursday to press their demand for extending the school calendar to offset days missed during the strike. "We have a tentative agreement, but we do not have a return-to-work agreement. So we will be at City Hall at 10 a.m. to demand the mayor return our days," the union said on Twitter.

The walkout in Chicago followed a wave of teacher strikes across the country over wages and education funding during the past two years, including a week-long work stoppage in Los Angeles in January. African-Americans and Hispanics account for the majority of Chicago's public school enrollment. As was the case in Los Angeles, the labor dispute in Chicago centered on pay as well as teacher demands for contract language to reduce class size and increase staffing levels for support professionals, including nurses and social workers.

Any settlement is ultimately subject to approval by the union's House of Delegates, a body consisting of 825 elected representatives from each of the city's schools and support staff classifications before classes can resume. The district had said it was looking into whether it could make up more than eight school days lost during a strike, and the Chicago Board of Education would need to vote on adding any attendance days to the school calendar.

Striking teachers, who have been without a contract since July 1, have picketed daily in front of many of the district's 500 schools and have rallied several times in downtown Chicago. The union was seeking a contract that runs three years instead of five and includes more paid preparation time for elementary school teachers.

District officials proposed spending $25 million to reduce overcrowding in the district and another $70 million to hire support staff, such as nurses and social workers. Lightfoot has said the district could not afford the union's full demands, estimating they would cost an extra $2.4 billion each year for an increase of more than 30% in the current school budget of $7.7 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad: 607 MT ammonium nitrate seized, one held

Hyderabad police on Tuesday raided a storage facility and recovered huge amount of illegal Ammonium Nitrate kept in two rooms. The owner of the facility, who had a license for the storage capacity of 400 Metric ton, was apprehended for keep...

Conflict of Interest: BCCI ethics officer asks Dravid to depose on November 12

BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has asked Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid to appear in person for the second time, on November 12, for further submissions and clarifications on the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him. The ...

'Green inhalers' can drastically cut down carbon footprint and med costs: Study

Switching to greener inhalers can lead large cut down on carbon emissions, and may also reduce drug costs with the use of less expensive alternative brands, according to a study. Looking at the prescription data from England in 2017, resear...

Sensex hits record high of 40,345; Infosys, SBI rally 4 pc

Market benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 293 points to hit its record intra-day high of 40,344.99 on Thursday led by rally in index heavyweights Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS. After opening on a strong note, the 30-share index was trading ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019