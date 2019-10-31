China, U.S. heads of state maintain contact on trade negotiations
China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Chinese and U.S. heads of state have been maintaining contact through various means on trade negotiations.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing.
Also Read: China says U.S. House should stop interfering in Hong Kong
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Foreign Ministry
- heads of state
- Geng Shuang
- US
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-U.S. House takes hard line on China over Hong Kong, Huawei
China says U.S. House should stop interfering in Hong Kong
UPDATE 1-U.S. House takes hard line on China over Hong Kong, Huawei
U.S. edges China out of race to fund Bougainville independence vote
Vietnam bans animated 'Abominable' over South China Sea map