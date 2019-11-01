International Development News
Jagan's plea for exemption from personal appearance in 'quid pro quo' cases dismissed

Jagan's plea for exemption from personal appearance in 'quid pro quo' cases dismissed
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A special CBI court here dismissed on Friday a petition filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from his personal appearance during hearings in cases related to alleged "quid pro quo" investments into his firms. The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms for various favors allegedly bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy as chief minister between 2004 and 2009.

Jagan sought exemption on the ground that as a chief minister it is not always possible to appear before the court due to various reasons. However, the investigating agency strongly opposed the petition alleging his non-appearance in the court would give him unsolicited "liberty to do whatever he wants and influence the witness behind the iron wall of political, money and muscle powers".

Jagan was released on bail from the Chanchalguda jail here in September 2013 after being in prison for 15 months following his arrest in May 2012 in related cases. While granting him bail, the special CBI court had ordered him not to directly or indirectly induce or influence witnesses.

Besides, he was asked to be present before the court during the proceedings in the case. The CBI has filed 11 charge sheets, besides the supplementary charge sheet in the cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

