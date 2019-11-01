Ukraine foreign minister: four-way peace talks date depends on Russian side

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday that the timing of a four-way summit on the conflict in the country's east with Russia, France, and Germany depends on Russia.

Speaking at the same press briefing in Kyiv, Deputy Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine planned to conduct large-scale exercises in the Black Sea with NATO next year, lasting four days.

