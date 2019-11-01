International Development News
Development News Edition

Mixed martial arts star McGregor convicted of assault, fined 1,000 euro

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:13 IST
Mixed martial arts star McGregor convicted of assault, fined 1,000 euro
Image Credit: Flickr

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was convicted on Friday of assault for punching a man in a Dublin pub in April and was fined 1,000 euros. The 31-year-old twice Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder, was released after pleading guilty and apologizing to his victim in Dublin's District Court.

The man who was punched said in a letter to the court that he accepted McGregor's apology. McGregor was charged in a separate case in April 2018 with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after police said he attacked a charter bus in New York carrying UFC fighters.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced disorderly conduct charge in that case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and t...

Credit cooperative company MD held on charges of fraud

The managing director of a creditcooperative company here was arrested on Friday on charges ofduping its investors to the tune of lakhs of rupees, police said. N Nanjundaiah, who ran the Kanva Souharda Cooperative Credit Limited, was arres...

Ashok Leyland announces non-working days ranging 0-12 in Nov

Hinduja groups flagship Ashok Leyland on Friday announced non-working days ranging from 0-12 days in November to adjust production in line with market demand. The city-headquartered commercial vehicle major had announced similar non-workin...

Rajasthan HC stays appointment of new RCA ombudsman

The High Court here on Friday stayed the proposed appointment of the new ombudsman of the Rajasthan Cricket Association during it general body meeting on Monday. It also allowed the District Cricket Association DCA of Nagaur to take part in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019