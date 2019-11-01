Rajasthan: Man gets 20-year jail for rape

A private school owner was sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court here for raping an eight-year-old girl. Public prosecutor Jetharam Mali said the court held Hari Singh guilty under the POCSO Act.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Hari Singh, who runs a school in Mohangarh town. Police had filed a charge sheet in the case in March this year.

