International Development News
Development News Edition

Gujarat cricket bodies not liable to pay income tax: HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:29 IST
Gujarat cricket bodies not liable to pay income tax: HC
Image Credit: ANI

The High Court has upheld an exemption granted to the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and two other cricket bodies in the state from income tax, saying their activities, unlike those of the BCCI, are not commercial in nature. A division bench of Gujarat High Court, Justices J B Pardiwala and A C Rao, last week upheld the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal's order justifying the exemption granted to GCA, Baroda Cricket Association and Saurashtra Cricket Association, as they are registered as charitable trusts under the Societies Registration Act.

"It is not in dispute that the three Associations have not distributed any profits outside the organization," the HC said. "The profits, if any, are plowed back into the very activities of promotion and development of the sport of cricket and, therefore, the assessees cannot be termed to be carrying out commercial activities in the nature of trade, commerce or business," the order stated.

"It is not correct to say that as the assesses received a share of income from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), their activities could be said to be the activities of the BCCI. Undoubtedly, the activities of the BCCI are commercial in nature," it said. "The activities of the BCCI are in the form of an exhibition of sports and (it) earns profit out of it. However, if the Associations host any international match once in a year or two at the behest of the BCCI, then the income of the Associations from the sale of tickets etc... would not portray the character of commercial nature," ruled the court.

"It would not be correct to say that a member body can be held liable for taxation on account of the activities of the apex body," the court said. The state cricket associations had claimed that they are engaged in several non-commercial activities of promoting the sport as well as maintaining the necessary infrastructure.

The issue reached the high court in 2012 after the Income Tax Department canceled exemption registration of the three cricket bodies, which meant they became liable to pay tax. The department claimed the activities of these trusts were commercial in nature.

"BCCI is a huge money-spinning machine....It is following the practice of giving some portion of its TV rights to certain Cricket Associations in the country including the GCA. BCCI also has commercial transactions like receipts of TV rights, IPL matches," the IT Department's order had stated.

The cricket associations approached the Appellate Tribunal which set aside the order of the IT Department. The department then knocked on the doors of the high court which upheld the tribunal's decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Mets manager search down to Beltran, Perez

The New York Mets have narrowed their search for a manager down to Carlos Beltran or Eduardo Perez, according to a mlb.com report Friday. A separate MLB Network report earlier Friday said that Twins bench coach Derek Shelton had been a cand...

Uber facing ban in Geneva: authorities

Geneva, Nov 1 AFP The Swiss canton of Geneva said Friday it had classified ride-hailing giant Uber as an employer, ordering a halt to its activities unless it pays the social charges for its drivers. The head of security, employment and hea...

U.S. Supreme Court to review SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the ability of the Securities and Exchange Commission to recover ill-gotten profits obtained through misconduct in a case from California that could weaken the agencys enforceme...

UPDATE 4-Democrat Warren: Medicare for All would not raise U.S. middle-class taxes

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren proposed on Friday a 20.5 trillion Medicare for All plan that she said would not require raising middle-class taxes one penny, answering critics who had attacked her for failing to exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019