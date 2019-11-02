International Development News
Development News Edition

Mexico says U.S. fentanyl crackdown led to botched arrest of El Chapo's son

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 02:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 02:04 IST
Mexico says U.S. fentanyl crackdown led to botched arrest of El Chapo's son
Mexico flag Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's security minister said on Friday that U.S. efforts to curb the opioid fentanyl were behind the brief arrest of a son of imprisoned kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman last month in Sinaloa, home turf for the notorious Sinaloa Cartel.

After the United States requested his extradition, Ovidio Guzman was briefly arrested, then freed by outnumbered officials who feared a bloody confrontation with cartel henchmen. Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said Guzman was wanted on allegations of smuggling fentanyl, the potent opioid responsible for an overdose epidemic in the United States.

Guzman's role has grown since his father Joaquin Guzman was extradited in 2017 to face drug charges. Joaquin Guzman is now serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison. "One of the very reasons for the U.S. interest, and the basis for the extradition order, is in fact the suspected link between this alleged criminal and introducing fentanyl into the United States," Durazo told reporters.

A U.S. district court indictment against Ovidio Guzman, issued in February, charged him with conspiring to traffic cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, but did not mention fentanyl. U.S. President Donald Trump in August said Mexico needed to do more to halt fentanyl production and smuggling across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Sinaloa Cartel is likely one of Mexico's top fentanyl traffickers to the United States, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). More recently, the cartel appears to have moved into production of the drug.

In September, DEA officers took part in a "covert mission" in Sinaloa, the agency said in a statement at the time. "Profit margins for fentanyl and methamphetamine are driving the drug trade by the cartels," the statement said.

In April, officials raided a fentanyl laboratory in Sinaloa's capital of Culiacan, where the younger Guzman and his brothers control the drug trade. Law enforcement also busted a fentanyl laboratory in Mexico City last year. The National Institute of Drug Abuse reported earlier this year that 130 people die every day in the United States after overdosing on opioids, which include prescription pain relievers, heroin and synthetic drugs like fentanyl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FDA downplays risks from already recalled heartburn drug Zantac

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday downplayed the risk caused by contamination of the already recalled popular heartburn drug Zantac, and said its tests suggest it does not cause carcinogens to form after ingestion by patients....

UPDATE 1-Saudi Crown Prince approves kick-off of Aramco IPO on Sunday-sources

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday agreed that the initial public offering of state oil giant Aramco will be announced on Sunday, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.The worlds top oil company will annou...

Athletics-Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sundays New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year.Eliud Kipchoges sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgeis ...

UPDATE 2-White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal -Kudlow

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration will look very closely at the planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.The deal, announced on Thursday, would create the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019