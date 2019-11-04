International Development News
Development News Edition

Myanmar ethnic rebels release Indians held in Rakhine after one dies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 13:51 IST
Myanmar ethnic rebels release Indians held in Rakhine after one dies

Ethnic rebels in Myanmar have detained and interrogated a lawmaker and several Indian nationals, one of whom died, the rebels said on Monday, in the latest escalation of violence in the restive western state of Rakhine.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Rakhine since clashes began in December, bringing fresh chaos to the region, from which more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in 2017. Sunday's incident was the first time foreigners have been abducted in the fighting between government troops and the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group that recruits from the mostly Buddhist local majority in its quest for greater state autonomy.

A spokesman for the group said it stopped two speedboats carrying the men on Sunday and took them for interrogation, but one died of exhaustion en route to shore. "Our medics tried their best to save him, but he died within a very short time," the Arakan Army spokesman, Khine Thu Kha, told Reuters, adding that the group was deeply sorry for the family, and freed the survivors.

In a statement, the group identified the dead man as Vinoo Gopal, but gave no details of where the men were being taken at the time, or what they were to have been interrogated about. The lawmaker remains in custody, however.

Authorities in Myanmar's capital did not immediately respond to telephone calls from Reuters to seek comment. State authorities could not immediately be contacted for comment. Officials of India's embassy in Yangon reached on social media did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.

The Indians were working on a road being built in an area on the border between the neighbours, said Narinjara, a media outlet based in Rakhine. Last month, the Arakan Army said Myanmar’s army sank several boats carrying dozens of soldiers and police officers taken hostage by the ethnic group, adding that many had died.

Troops opened fire on three vessels in Rathedaung township, where the group was holding more than 50 people, most of them members of the security forces it had abducted a day earlier sinking two and damaging one, it added. Earlier that month, suspected rebels disguised as sports players boarded a bus in the state and took dozens of firefighters and civilians hostage. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Also Read: ‘Many’ dead as Myanmar military sinks boats carrying kidnapped troops: Arakan Army

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Atal Pension Yojana has over 1.9 cr subscribers now

The Atal Pension Yojana APY, a flagship pension scheme of the government to cover the workers in the unorganized sector, has crossed a 1.9 crore subscriber mark, pension sector regulator PFRDA said. The primary reason for the uptick in enro...

Myanmar ethnic rebels release Indians held in Rakhine after one dies

Ethnic rebels in Myanmar have detained and interrogated a lawmaker and several Indian nationals, one of whom died, the rebels said on Monday, in the latest escalation of violence in the restive western state of Rakhine.Tens of thousands of ...

Grenade attack in Srinagar, several injured

Terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, leaving several persons injured, police said. The attack took place at 120 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.Security forces have cordoned off the area. Further detail...

N.Korea, U.S. could hold talks in mid-Nov -Yonhap citing S.Korea spy agency

North Korea and the United States could hold another round of working-level talks as early as in mid-November to early December, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a spy agency.North Korean and U.S. officials met for the first ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019