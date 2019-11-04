International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Three killed as Iraqi protesters try to break into Iran consulate in Kerbala

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:10 IST
UPDATE 2-Three killed as Iraqi protesters try to break into Iran consulate in Kerbala
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Three protesters were shot dead by Iraqi security forces who opened fire on a crowd trying to storm the Iranian consulate in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Kerbala overnight, security and medical sources said on Monday.

The incident was the latest sign of anti-Iranian anger that has emerged during the biggest wave of demonstrations in Iraq since the fall of Saddam Hussein. Burning tires and chanting "Iran out, Kerbala remains free," the crowd assembled in front of the consulate late on Sunday.

"We came here today to revolt and hold a protest in front of the Iranian consulate. We came to pull down the Iranian flag and lift the Iraqi flag instead," said one protester in Kerbala who refused to be identified. Hundreds of Iraqis have died in demonstrations since the start of October, protesting against a government they see as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.

Iraq's official human rights watchdog confirmed the deaths. The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) said three people were killed due to bullet wounds. A dozen were injured, including security forces, it said. The IHCHR said the crowd tried to break into the consulate. Security sources said they tried to torch it. Iraq is committed to protecting diplomatic missions, the foreign ministry said.

"The foreign ministry condemns the attack by some protesters on the Islamic Republic of Iran's consulate in holy Kerbala. The security of missions and consulates is a red line that cannot be crossed. Actions like this will not affect the friendly and neighborly relations tying both countries," it said. Kerbala is located at the site of a 7th-century battle that marked the schism between Sunni and Shi'ite Islam. It hosts the world's largest annual religious pilgrimages, attended by millions of people from Iran, the main regional Shi'ite power.

Protesters see Iran as the main power behind the Shi'ite political parties that have wielded power in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion that brought down Saddam. The spread of anti-Iranian sentiment deep into Iraq's Shi'ite heartland signals a broad discontent with Tehran's interference, and Iraqi Shi'ites' shifting priorities with sectarian identity taking a back seat to economic concerns.

"The Iranians and the parties affiliated with Iran harm us. We will never let any Iranian stay in Kerbala. We will not let any lackeys stay in Kerbala," the Kerbala protester said. "No Iranian will remain in Kerbala or across Iraq." In the capital Baghdad, where the protests have swelled dramatically over the past week, Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in central Baghdad on Monday, defying a plea by the prime minister to stand down.

ROOT OUT THE ELITE Since putting down an insurgency by Islamic State in 2017, Iraq has enjoyed two years of comparative stability. But despite its oil wealth, many people live in poverty with limited access to clean water, electricity, healthcare or education.

The protesters blame a political system that shares power among sectarian parties, making corruption entrenched. "The youth have lived through economic hardships, explosions, oppression. We want to root out this political elite completely," said a protester who had camped overnight in Baghdad's Tahrir Square. He asked that he not be identified.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi appealed to protesters on Sunday night to suspend their movement, which he said had achieved its goals and was hurting the economy. The premier has said he is willing to resign if politicians agree on a replacement, and has promised a number of reforms. But protesters say that is not enough and that the entire political class needs to go.

Since last Wednesday, protests have halted operations at Iraq's main Gulf port Umm Qasr, which receives the bulk of the country's food imports. The political class is seen by many as subservient to one or other of Baghdad's main allies, the United States and Iran, foes who use Iraq as a proxy in a struggle for regional influence.

Reuters reported last week that a powerful political party had contemplated withdrawing support for Abdul Mahdi but decided to keep him in power for now after holding a secret meeting in Baghdad attended by a general from Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Also Read: CORRECTED-Security forces arrest 31 cartel suspects in raid on Mexico City drug labs -authorities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Submission of Return-of-Earnings to CF becomes simpler with e-COID

The process for companies to submit Return-of-Earnings to the Compensation Fund CF has become a lot simpler with the launch of a new claims management system.Through an e-COID project, the department will see filing more streamlined, the en...

Vasitum - Noida based start-up plans to revolutionise recruitment through AI

Noida Uttar Pradesh India Nov 4 ANINewsVoir Glassdoor research shows that on an average, you are against 250 resumes whenever you apply for a job. Of those resumes, 4 to 6 get called for an interview, and only one gets the job.Yes, there ar...

Health News Summary: U.S. FDA approves RedHill's bacterial infection treatment

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. FDA approves RedHills bacterial infection treatmentRedHill Biopharma Ltds said on Monday its three-drug combination therapy to treat Helicobacter pylori bacterial infections had bee...

Delhi complied well with odd-even scheme on first day: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that people of Delhi have complied positively with the odd-even scheme as only 192 challans were reported till 2 pm. There is a high level of compliance by people in Delhi of odd-eve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019