International Development News
Development News Edition

Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:05 IST
Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Greek police found 41 migrants hiding in a refrigerated truck at a motorway in northern Greece on Monday, police officials said.

The migrants, most of them Afghans, were not injured, one of the officials said, adding that the refrigeration system had not been turned on.

Police stopped the truck on a highway near the northern Greek city of Xanthi for a regular check. They arrested the driver and took him and the migrants to a nearby police station for identification.

Also Read: Over 73,000 police personnel deployed to ensure peaceful polls in Haryana

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Warning over Cambodia's garment workers as EU tariff threat looms

Tens of thousands of garment workers in Cambodia could face exploitation if proposed EU trade sanctions cause major fashion brands to downsize there, labor rights activists have warned.The garment industry is Cambodias largest employer and ...

Raheja Revanta bags the Award for Luxury Residential Project of the Year by Times of India

Gurugram Haryana India Nov 4 ANINewsVoir At a glittering event organised by The Times of India, Raheja Revanta was adjudged as the winner of Luxury Residential Project of the Year 2019. Times of India DesignX - the two-day event was recentl...

We are helpless, says Punjab farmers on stubble burning

Despite the ban on stubble-burning that is choking Delhi and other areas in northern India, farm fires continue around this Punjab village, just 20 km from the state capital Chandigarh. We are helpless, says a farmer, citing the cost of equ...

Labourer working sans safety gear falls to death

A 34-year-old labourer died on Monday after he fell off the 8th floor of an under-construction building in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said. Exact circumstances surrounding the fall of the deceased Ram Nivas Saha, who was working ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019