International Development News
Development News Edition

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to consider according urgent hearing to Sajjan Kumar's bail plea

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:14 IST
1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to consider according urgent hearing to Sajjan Kumar's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would consider the plea seeking urgent hearing of the bail application of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment awarded to him by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. On August 5, this year, an apex court bench headed by Justice S A Bobde, now CJI-designate, had said it would hear Kumar's bail plea in May 2020 as it was not an "ordinary case" and required detailed hearing before any order is passed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Surya Kant was told by senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for the former Congress leader, he wanted an urgent listing of Kumar's bail plea as it was pending for quite sometime. "We will see to it," the bench told Naphade, who was assisted by lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari.

Kumar has also challenged the Delhi High Court's judgment convicting and awarding him life imprisonment in the case probed by CBI. The CBI, in its reply, said the offence for which Kumar was convicted was of "gruesome nature" as it was a "genocide".

It has sought dismissal of the bail plea and the appeal of Kumar, saying he has a "large political clout" and is capable of "influencing or terrorising" witnesses in another case pending against him. The CBI said a fair trial in the case pending against Kumar would not be possible if he is granted bail.

Kumar, 73, lodged in jail, resigned from the Congress party after he was convicted by the high court. The case in which he was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and burning down of a Gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

Anti-Sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards. Kumar has also challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court's verdict of December 17 last year that awarded him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life" in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, had said Kumar has been facing trial in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case at the Patiala House District Court here. The recording of evidence in that case was going on, he had said.

However, the counsel representing Kumar had said the former Congress leader has been in jail after surrendering on December 31 last year and during the adjudication of the trial, he was out on anticipatory bail and never misused the liberty. The high court had convicted for the offences of criminal conspiracy and abetment in commission of crimes of murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony and defiling and destruction of a Gurdwara.

It had also upheld the conviction and varying sentences awarded by a trial court to five others — former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and ex-MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar. The high court had set aside the trial court's 2010 verdict, which had acquitted Kumar in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Jordan says two citizens held in Israel to return "before end of week" - Twitter

Jordans Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday two of its citizens detained by Israel after crossing into the occupied West Bank would return to Jordan before the end of the week.Jordan recalled its ambassador on Tuesday over the refu...

UPDATE 1-Trump officials shun impeachment inquiry as lawmakers prepare public hearings

Some witnesses called to testify in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday and later this week are defying Democratic lawmakers requests to appear in closed door hearings before the investigation moves into its p...

MD & CEOs of CRAs shall not be members of rating committees, says Sebi

The managing director and chief executive officers of credit rating agencies shall not be members of their rating committee, Sebi on Monday said while putting in place norms for enhanced governance and accountability of credit rating agenci...

Indian Overseas Bank widens net loss to Rs 2,254 cr in Sept quarter

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank on Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 2,253.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 487.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019